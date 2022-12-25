Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.