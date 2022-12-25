Research Analysts Set Expectations for Basilea Pharmaceutica AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Basilea Pharmaceutica from CHF 84 to CHF 87 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

OTCMKTS BPMUF opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

