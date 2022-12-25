Research Analysts Set Expectations for Immuneering Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Immuneering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.02). The consensus estimate for Immuneering’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immuneering’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Immuneering Stock Up 0.2 %

Immuneering stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -2.23. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Immuneering Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immuneering by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 77,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immuneering by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,364 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

