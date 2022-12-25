Research Analysts Set Expectations for Immuneering Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Immuneering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.02). The consensus estimate for Immuneering’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immuneering’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.
Immuneering Stock Up 0.2 %
Immuneering stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -2.23. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $20.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering
Immuneering Company Profile
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immuneering (IMRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.