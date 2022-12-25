Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 20,694 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

