Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

VWO stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

