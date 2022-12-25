Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,377 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 240.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $703.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $687.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $929.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

