Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 4,094 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI Trading Up 0.3 %

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.40.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $463.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.03. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $623.16. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

