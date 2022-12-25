Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after buying an additional 42,399 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.94.

ODFL opened at $286.10 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $362.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

