Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

