Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.80 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

