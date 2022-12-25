Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 168,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $140.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

