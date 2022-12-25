Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 776,161 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 425,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 415,962 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $20,121,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 370,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 265,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $18,261,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV opened at $74.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $87.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

