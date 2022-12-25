Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 273.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $240.94 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

