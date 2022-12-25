Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 4,134 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

VNQ opened at $82.74 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

