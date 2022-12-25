Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $9.04 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 979,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,000. Blue Owl Capital makes up 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.46 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price objective on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

