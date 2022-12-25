Robert Blair Tamblyn Acquires 4,200 Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Rating) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn purchased 4,200 shares of Timbercreek Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.04 per share, with a total value of C$29,551.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,178 shares in the company, valued at C$873,716.41.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

Timbercreek Financial Corp has a 1-year low of C$7.16 and a 1-year high of C$8.66.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The Company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. The Company invests in a portfolio of customized mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada.

