Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 29.2% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robert Half International Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

RHI opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.