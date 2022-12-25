Robert W. Baird Boosts Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $64.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides water, outdoor, and security products, including water management, connected products, outdoor living, material conversion, sustainability, safety, and wellness. The company's portfolio of brands comprising Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.