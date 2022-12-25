Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Position Cut by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 9,280.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roblox to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

Roblox Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $26.75 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

