Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,355,932 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

