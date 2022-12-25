Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.