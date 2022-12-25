Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires Shares of 3,261 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 4,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 277,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,673,000 after acquiring an additional 78,861 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $259.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.62. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.23.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

