Romano Brothers AND Company Buys New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.
Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
