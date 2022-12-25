Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 11,469 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MMM opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

