Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 9,851 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 310,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,982,000 after buying an additional 212,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

SWKS stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $163.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

