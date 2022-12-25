Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $267.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.91 and its 200 day moving average is $289.36.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

