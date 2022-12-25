Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $294.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.27. The company has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $620.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

