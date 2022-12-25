Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 5,420 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $367.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.00. The firm has a market cap of $349.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.