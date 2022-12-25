Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $53.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.71.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.6 %

RPRX stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $4,123,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 820,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,841,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $4,123,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 820,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,841,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 32,593 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $1,337,942.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,077,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,566,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 665,526 shares of company stock valued at $28,488,350. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

