Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $14.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -155.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

