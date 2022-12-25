Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $14.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.89.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance
Shares of SBRA stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -155.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile
As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.