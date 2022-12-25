Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho Sells 4,669 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Stock

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2022

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BBGet Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,669 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$22,101.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,241,876.17.

Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Sunday, September 25th, Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 8,242 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total transaction of C$54,559.03.

BlackBerry Trading Down 1.5 %

BB stock opened at C$4.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.01. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$4.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -11.58.

BlackBerry (TSE:BBGet Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$216.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.