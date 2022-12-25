Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.1 %

SLB stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

