Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,827,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,915,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,220,000 after acquiring an additional 633,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 604,077 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

