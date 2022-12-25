Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 12.8% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $25,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.8% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 141.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 56,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.