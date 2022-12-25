Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Boosted by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $54.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.