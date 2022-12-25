Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

