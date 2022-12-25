Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $145.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Shopify by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Shopify by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

