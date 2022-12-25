SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) COO Sells $62,017.60 in Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.65. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,183,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 222,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SJW Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in SJW Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,016,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after buying an additional 279,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SJW Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after buying an additional 122,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

