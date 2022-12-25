SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKMGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

SKM stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.