SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance
SKM stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
