SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.92.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $389.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $310.15 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 152.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

