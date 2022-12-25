Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.50

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.50 and traded as low as $6.39. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 2,141 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Sono-Tek Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.82 million, a PE ratio of 71.17 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50.

Insider Activity

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $82,846.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $82,846.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $26,420.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,740 shares of company stock worth $132,903. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the first quarter valued at $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the second quarter worth $102,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 38.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sono-Tek by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

