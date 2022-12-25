Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $171,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $367.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.07 and its 200-day moving average is $331.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.