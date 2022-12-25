Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $143.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

