Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $191.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.57.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

