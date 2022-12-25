SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 11.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $331.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.57 and a 200-day moving average of $319.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

