SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

