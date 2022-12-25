SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Lowered by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

