Starfox Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Starfox Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. West Bancorporation comprises approximately 0.7% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of West Bancorporation to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $418.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

