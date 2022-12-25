Starfox Financial Services LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Starfox Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 7.4% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72.

