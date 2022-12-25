Steve Rai Sells 6,651 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) CFO Steve Rai sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $23,211.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,406.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Rai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96.

BlackBerry Trading Down 0.9 %

BlackBerry stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $9.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 18.2% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 17.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Further Reading

